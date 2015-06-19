"You're going to see a lot more tires exploding , coming apart and everything," predicts Richard Davis with Highland Tire in Hixson.





He's already seeing a lot of customers roll in with some sort of trouble lately.

Much of which can be attributed to lacking air pressure, coupled with higher temperatures.

"Right now with this heat, tire pressure is one of the key things to keep an eye on, reason being the lower the tire pressure, the more heat they generate."

With hotter tires comes a higher likelihood of failure or blowouts.

Davis doesn't suggest buying used tires, but if you must, check the tire's production date.

"All tires have placards on them, to let you know when the tires were built. The older the tire is, they dry rot and crack."

Besides keeping your ties properly inflated and checking the air pressure monthly, Davis suggests staying away from the trendy, metal tire caps.

"Its always good to use a plastic valve stem because its a lot easier to get off. Of course, if you have a steel one on and if you go to a gas station or something and you do have low tire pressure , you can't get that cap off , you won't be able to put air in it."

Air isn't the only option, adding nitrogen to your tires can lessen the worry about tire pressure. Nitrogen is a far more dense gas than oxygen

"Another thing the nitrogen does as well is, it doesn't collect, you won't get moisture inside the tire too as well. With regular air, you'll get a little bit of moisture here and there with the air that you breathe in and sometimes when you get moisture inside the tire, especially with all the heat we're having, that with the air inside there it will expand."



Davis also suggests checking your tire load and not to go over the limits set by the automaker.

That information should be readily available on the door jamb of your vehicle.

Additionally, unequal tire wear is an end product of lower air pressure and that will limit the life and mileage you get from your tire.