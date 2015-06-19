Berniece Merchant, who has been a member of the church over a decade, says carrying a concealed weapon provides a chance to defend in case of an emergency.



"Even though this is a church environment and God speaks love, you still have a lot of people in the world that do not believe in Christ," she said. "We want them to come in here and not be worried. They shouldn't have to be in fear of coming into the church house."



Read more at KARE.

