Pistol-Packing Parishioners
(KARE) - Wednesday's massacre in Charleston, South Carolina shows a sanctuary meant for solace can also be a den for danger, and that's why staff at Real Believers Faith Center in north Minneapolis say they carry guns.
Several men and women provide security for the pastor, his wife, and other members of the congregation.
Berniece Merchant, who has been a member of the church over a decade, says carrying a concealed weapon provides a chance to defend in case of an emergency.
"Even though this is a church environment and God speaks love, you still have a lot of people in the world that do not believe in Christ," she said. "We want them to come in here and not be worried. They shouldn't have to be in fear of coming into the church house."
