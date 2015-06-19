ARDMORE, OK (KFOR) - Tropical storm Bill has left many Oklahomans stranded, but one man is home safe tonight, thanks to an Oklahoma icon.

It was on country roads near Ardmore, that Blake Shelton met Roho Hartman.

Roho says he was headed home, when he reached a river that was once a road.

“There was a car on the other side..he went through it,” said Hartman. “I thought huh…I believe I'd make it too.”

Sadly, he didn't make it. Soon he and another passerby were pushing his stalled truck up a hill, waist deep in water….until a Dodge pulled up with a handy tow rope, and a familiar face.

“The guy said ‘are you ready?'” said Hartman. “I thought…that looks like Blake Shelton.”

Soon the truck was safe up the hill, but Roho was still far from home.

“I said hey, could you give me a ride home?'” said Hartman. “He said ‘where do you live'…I said, ‘just right over yonder.'”

With that, the unlikely duo was off. That's when Roho answered a call from his wife.

“I said you wouldn't believe it, Blake Shelton pulled me out,” said Hartman. “Told her ‘you better slick up, we'll be there in just a minute.'”

After 15 minutes of shooting the breeze, they pulled up to the Hartman residence. The family snapped a few photos, and Blake was on his way.

Roho now hopes someday, he can return the favor.