KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is hosting a series of public meetings on the proliferation of what they call "floating houses" on TVA reservoirs.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the agency has had a moratorium on non-navigable houseboats since 1978, but many people have continued to build them, claiming that they are watercraft.

Hopson said some of the houses are 1,500 square feet or more, and they present safety issues that include electrical hazards and waste disposal problems.

Public meetings in July and August in Tennessee and North Carolina will discuss the utility's draft environmental impact statement, one aspect of its policy review. Information on specific times and locations, as well as the draft statement are available online at www.tva.com/floatinghouses.