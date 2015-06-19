ATLANTA (AP) - Now that Vic Beasley has signed a four-year rookie contract and finished his first mini-camp, the rookie defensive end is eager for the next step of his development with the Atlanta Falcons.









Beasley, the NFL's No. 8 overall draft pick, must wait until the start of training late next month to show his new coaches and teammates what he can do in pads.









Until then, Beasley plans to spend time with his family in Adairsville, Ga., and settle into his new life after receiving an $8.8 million signing bonus as part of a $14.5 million contract he signed last week.









Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the former Clemson standout has adjusted quickly to his responsibilities on the field and in the classroom.















