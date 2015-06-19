UPDATE: (NBC News) - Dylann Storm Roof, the man who gunned down nine parishioners at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, has been charged with nine counts of murder and a weapons possession charge, police said.

Roof confessed to the horrific killings at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston on Wednesday night, two sources confirmed to NBC News.

He appeared at a bond hearing via closed circuit television at Friday afternoon.

Roof, 21, has told police that he "almost didn't go through with it because everyone was so nice to him," sources told NBC News.

And yet he decided he had to "go through with his mission."Roof was captured in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

He agreed to be taken back to South Carolina.Police have called the killings a hate crime, and the Justice Department has joined local and state law enforcement investigating the case.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley told TODAY that she believes Roof committed a hate crime and should pay the ultimate price.

"We will absolutely want him to have the death penalty," Haley said.

Roof was among a dozen church members who were attending a Bible study at Emanuel AME, one of the nation's oldest African-American churches. He asked to sit next to the pastor, and about an hour into the meeting, opened fire on the people there. He killed six women and three men, including the pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Three people survived.

One survivor told a relative of Pinckney's that during the rampage the gunman said that African-Americans are "taking over our country."

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wilson said Thursday that the gunman walked into the church and didn't raise any red flags among the worshipers.

"The suspect entered the group and was accepted by them, as they believed that he wanted to join them in this Bible study," she said. Then, "he became very aggressive and violent."

Roof had two prior arrests earlier this year after he was stopped at a Columbia shopping mall and was found with suboxone, a type of narcotic used to treat opiate addictions, police reports show. He was taken into custody on a drug charge, and then again the following month for trespassing at the mall.