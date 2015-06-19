Good Friday! Our temperatures have at least been trending the right way. Tuesday had a high of 96, we hit 93 yesterday, and I expect us to get to 92 today. We will even have a high of 89 Saturday (89 is the average temp for this time of year).

Today will be hot and humid with a high of 92 and a heat index fluctuating between 95 and 98 through the heat of the day. We will see a few isolated storms, but not many. Any that develop could produce some heavy rain, lightning, and small hail.

Saturday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Bill will move by to our north. A trough of low pressure extending off to the southwest will pass through our area. That will allow for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day Saturday. If you are heading to the JFest music festival at Camp Jordan, I don't think it will be a washout, but you will certainly want to be prepared for the occasional shower or storm. The high Saturday will reach 89.

Sunday marks the start of summer and Father's Day. Keep dad cool. The high is going to climb to 96 degrees. this will mark another round of intense heat and humidity that will keep temps in the mid to upper 90s Sunday through the first half of next week. Heat index values will range from 100-105 at times next week. We are also not looking at much potential for rain Sunday through Wednesday.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 76

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 86