News
UPDATE: Police ID victim in Thursday night shooting
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 6300 block of Walden Avenue.
Friday, June 19th 2015, 4:52 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 19th 2015, 11:12 am EDT
UPDATE:
Chattanooga police say that 53 year-old Roger Heard was shot about 11pm Thursday night at a home in the 6300 block of Walden Avenue.
Heard told police that that the shooter approached him with a weapon and shot him. Heard says he did not know the suspect.
Heard sustained non-life threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital.