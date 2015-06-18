Across the country, faith communities met to honor the nine lives lost and uplift.









In Chattanooga, a somber gathering at the Renaissance Presbyterian Church.









Separated by distance, beliefs and color, groups across the country are united in prayer.









What unfolded in Charleston, South Carolina Wednesday night is almost too much to bare.









Leaving many to try to understand why, while others pray for the violence to stop.









When news of the racially-charged shooting first broke, Gloria Griffith couldn't believe what she was hearing.









“Now it's come full circle to us again, and that's the thing that shocked me so, that they're starting it up again,” Griffith added.









“We sometimes get really shocked when it happens in a house of worship, but a lot of our African American friends live with that all the time knowing that when they go to worship, they have a different experience than I do in a Caucasian service,” Evangelist Brian Merritt added.









Griffith believes the shooting has shed light on a topic that's been ignored for too long.









“Racial violence is definitely there. We talk about the cops racially profiling people, but people as a whole are profiling one another, I guess,” she said.









Whatever the motive, nine lives are lost—The concept of sanctuary shattered.









“Hatred should be over with. We are all created equal,” Griffith said.









As the Charleston Community begins to heal.







