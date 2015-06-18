News
UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect surrenders to Dalton police
Kelsey Brooke Smith surrendered this morning on the warrants for her arrest related to the June 12 armed robbery.
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 7:45 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 10:32 am EDT
UPDATE:
Dalton police say that
Kelsey Brooke Smith surrendered this morning on the warrants for her arrest related to the June 12
armed robbery.
PREVIOUS STORY: Dalton police are looking for a final suspect in an armed robbery.
They say 20-year old Kelsey Brooke Smith is on the loose. She's wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and two counts of false imprisonment. The robbery happened June 12th on Dude Street.
Suspects, 19-year old Quindarus Jy'kwon Fleming, and 19-year old Dikembe Ester were arrested that same day on the same charges.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.