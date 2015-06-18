UPDATE:

Dalton police say that

Kelsey Brooke Smith surrendered this morning on the warrants for her arrest related to the June 12

armed robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dalton police are looking for a final suspect in an armed robbery.

They say 20-year old Kelsey Brooke Smith is on the loose. She's wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and two counts of false imprisonment. The robbery happened June 12th on Dude Street.