UPDATE: Firework displays across the Tennessee Valley
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 4:20 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, July 6th 2015, 11:03 am EDT
Even though Independence Day has come and gone, several communities and organizations will have their weather-delayed fireworks on the dates listed below:
POSTPONED EVENTS
- Soddy Daisy rescheduled for Saturday, July 11th at dark
- Murphy, NC rescheduled for Sat. July 11
- East Ridge "Camp Jordan Jam" Postponed until Sat. August 1st
- Etowah L&N Depot Rescheduled for Sat. Sept. 5th
- Collegedale Veterans Memorial Park Postponed until Labor Day, Mon. Sept. 7
CANCELLED EVENTS
- Fort Oglethorpe "Patriotism at the Post" Cancelled due to weather
- Signal Mtn. Lions Cancelled due to weather