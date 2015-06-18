By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II





Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - The finance committee of the Tennessee Board of Regents is recommending tuition increases at the state's colleges and universities that are the lowest in nearly 20 years.

The committee on Thursday recommended an increase of 3.4 percent at its 13 community colleges, up to 3.9 percent at its six universities and 4 percent at its 27 colleges of applied technology. The last time increases were this low was 1996.

The full board will vote on the committee's recommendation on Friday.

In comparison, last year the board approved tuition increases of 5.8 percent at its community colleges, up to 6.9 percent at its universities and 8.5 percent at its TCATs.