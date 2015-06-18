News
City to host new 2016 Chattanooga Marathon
A new sporting event for the city, the Chattanooga Marathon, will be held March 4-6, 2016.
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 1:41 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 2:29 pm EDT
The 2016 Chattanooga Marathon will hit the streets of the Scenic City March 4-6 of 2016. The new event was announced Thursday at a news conference at Cooledge Park.
Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen is at the announcement and have more tonight at 6:00pm on Channel 3 Eyewitness Sports.
