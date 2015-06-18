The 2016 Chattanooga Marathon will hit the streets of the Scenic City March 4-6 of 2016. The new event was announced Thursday at a news conference at Cooledge Park.

The event will take place in 2016. Registration starts in July 2015.



Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen is at the announcement and have more tonight at 6:00pm on Channel 3 Eyewitness Sports.