NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee General Assembly has named two new directors of legal affairs following the retirement of attorney Joe Barnes.

Connie Ridley, the head of legislative administration, said in an email to lawmakers and staff on Wednesday that attorneys Karen Garrett and Doug Himes will take over the office in a joint role.

Himes will also continue to serve in his current role as counsel to House Speaker Beth Harwell, and Garrett will remain in the same role for Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey.

Both Garrett and Himes have worked in the General Assembly's legal affairs office since 1998.

Barnes was named director of legal affairs following the retirement of his longtime predecessor, Ellen Tewes, in 2009.