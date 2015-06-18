News
Hwy 58 to be partially closed for utility work Friday
The project is expected to be completed by Monday, June 22 at 3:00pm.
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 12:33 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 12:34 pm EDT
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will close the outside (northbound) lane of Highway 58 between Oakwood Drive and Jersey Pike will be closed for a utility construction project beginning Friday June 19 at 9:00am.
