Grundy Co. Sheriff's Office needs help locating burglary suspects
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating suspects in a burglary.
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 11:58 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 18th 2015, 12:03 pm EDT
On Saturday June 6 a couple stole three chainsaws in the Pelham area valued at over $2,000.
They were seen driving a white mini-van.
If anyone has any information contact the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466.
You can also send the Grundy County Sheriff's Office a message or anonymous tip by clicking here.