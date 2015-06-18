The Grundy County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating suspects in a burglary.



On Saturday June 6 a couple stole three chainsaws in the Pelham area valued at over $2,000.



They were seen driving a white mini-van.



If anyone has any information contact the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466.



You can also send the Grundy County Sheriff's Office a message or anonymous tip by clicking here.