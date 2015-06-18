UPDATE:

I-75 in McMinn County has been opened after a tractor trailer crash that closed Interstate 75 Thursday for nearly six hours.









The crash happened at mile marker 40 on I-75 South.









Dispatchers tell Channel 3 a vehicle lost oil, causing the truck driver to lose control, leaving the roadway and striking a tree along the road. The driver received minor injuries.









Crews were able to contain and cleanup the fuel leak from the crash









Traffic was directed off the interstate at Exit 42 to U.S. 11 and returning to the interstate at exit 36.



