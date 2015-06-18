The owners of Fanatics Sports Bar & Grill on East Brainerd Road have decided to close their doors after two high-profile cases involving over-serving a patron and a bartender drinking on the job.

In March of 2015, 53 year-old John Woodlee drove into a pole outside the bar and later died. Reports placed his blood alcohol level of 0.197, more than twice the legal limit.

Channel 3 learned at Thursday's Beer Board meeting that Woodlee was served 10 fireball shots, 4 angry birds and 4 beers before fatal crash. The assistant city attorney said multiple waiters served the man over 5.5 hours and that no food was consumed.



A timeline of events and drinks served to Woodlee on Tuesday, March 10:

2:45pm Beverage #1

3:06pm Beverage #2, Fireball shot #1

3:25pm Fireball shot #2

3:33pm Beverage #3

4:18pm Fireball shot #3

4:20pm Fireball shot #4, Beverage #4

4:28pm Fireball shot #5

4:46pm Beverage #5, Fireball shot #6

5:16pm Beverage #6

5:51pm Fireball shot #7

6:11pm Fireball shot #8

6:26pm Fireball shot #9

6:30pm Beverage #7

6:43pm A Fanatics worker attempts to cut off John Woodlee from further drinking

6:50pm Fireball shot #10

7:55pm Beverage #8

8:13pm Woodlee departs, leaving $100 for a charge that was less than $50

8:17pm Fatal accident occurs

(Beverages include four beers and four “Angry Bird” drinks)

Barry Vandiver repesented his son who owns Fanatics at Thursday morning's Beer Board meeting.