Several events in downtown Chattanooga will have an impact on drivers this weekend.

MOBILE USERS | Road closure map

Friday, June 19th:



Nightfall will take place from 5:30 pm until 11:00 pm. Market Street from 10th Street to 8th Street will be closed, Martin Luther King Boulevard from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue will be closed, and Cherry Street from ML King to 8th Street will be closed.

Saturday, June 20th:

Slide the City will take place. 5th Street between Lookout Street and Broad Street will be closed. Set-up will begin at 4:00 am Saturday; the slide will operate between the hours of 10:30 am until 8:00 pm, and the streets will re-open at 11:30 pm. Market Street will be left open until approximately 10:30 am when the Market Street Mile Race has been completed. Parking will be prohibited on 5th Street between Lookout Street and Broad Street. Detours will be posted.

Market Street Mile will take place. The right, southbound lane of Market Street from Aquarium Way to 8th Street will be closed; 8th Street from Market Street to Broad Street will be closed, and the right northbound lane of Broad will be closed from 8th Street to Aquarium Way. Closures will begin around 6:00 am and re-open after the last heat at approximately 10:30 am.

Sunday, June 21st: