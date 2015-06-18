Good Thursday. The heat and humidity remain, but now we will see a few more storms added into the mix.

Today, the high will reach 94 with the heat index ranging from 98 to 102. The high pressure ridge that has kept the thunderstorms few and far between is weakening somewhat. That will allow a few more spotty showers and storms as we move through the afternoon and evening hours. I expect one or two storms to even linger into late tonight.

Friday looks to be about the same. The high will reach 93 and we will once again have more spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday we will start in the low 70s. As we move through the day we may see one or two storms popping up here and there as a weak trough of low pressure moves through. I will keep the chance low, however, at about a 30% chance.

Sunday marks Father's Day and the first day of summer. We are going to see the mostly sunny skies Sunday with no rain, but lots of heat and humidity as the high climbs to 93.

The heat and humidity will really ramp up next week. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s with high humidity, but no real chance of rain through at least Thursday.

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 77

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 88