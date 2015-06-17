A request not approved at Wednesday's commission budget vote, funding for a 'Bridge Retirement' plan for Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies.





The plan would allow certified officers to retire at age 60 and bridge the funding gap until they turn 62 and receive other benefits. To make the plan work, the county would have had to contribute an additional 3.5 percent to the sheriff's 7 million dollar officer payroll.









Sheriff Jim Hammond says the plan would allow officers to "retire with dignity." "I think we only need say to ourselves, those who are 60-years old out there, not too many are anxious to be on shift in a patrol car getting in fights and having to deal with all the stuff you deal with out there."





Members of the County Commission have agreed to fund a study in the coming weeks to determine the feasibility and cost of the Bridge Plan.













