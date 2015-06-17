News
Chattanooga firefighters battle small blaze at facility on Cummings Road
Fire crews area on standby at Clean Harbors Chattanooga on Cummings Road.
Firefighters put out a small fire there late Wednesday afternoon but stayed on scene as a precaution. The fire ignited in one of the non-hazardous areas.
No word on a cause, no one was hurt.