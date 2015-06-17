News
GA boy bitten by shark in Daytona Beach
A 10-year-old Georgia boy was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday, June 17th 2015, 3:16 pm EDT
Wednesday, June 17th 2015, 3:40 pm EDT
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL (WESH) - A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday afternoon.
The boy was treated on scene and wasn't taken to the hospital, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
The beach remained open in spite of the incident.
This is the fourth reported shark bite in Volusia County this year. Two bites have been reported in nearby Brevard County, south of Daytona Beach.