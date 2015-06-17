SPRINGFIELD, TN (AP) - Two so-called "street preachers" have been arrested for disorderly conduct during Springfield's annual Taste of Country event.

Police in Springfield tell The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1G1vF6M ) 49-year-old John L. Davis, of Albemarle, North Carolina, and 54-year-old John E. McGlone, of Breeding, Kentucky, were arrested Saturday after becoming aggressive. Police say the two men yelled at bystanders and called them names as they tried to promote religious messages.

Police Chief David Thompson says the two men were asked to follow the code of conduct posted for the event, which are posted on large signage.

Davis and McGlone have been released from the Robertson County Jail on bond.

Thompson says the two men were part of a group of a dozen who were passing out literature and preaching to people.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com