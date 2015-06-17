A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after police say she rear-ended her ex-boyfriend's moving truck.

Police say Taquella Lawrence, 27, was driving a Dodge Stratus when she struck the rear of the truck at South Moore Road and North Terrace. Lawrence and the driver of the Rent-A-Center truck, who told officers she had a previous relationship with Lawrence, got out of their vehicles to talk and then both drove away.

A short time later the driver of the Rent-A-Center truck told officers he noticed Lawrence following him. That's when he says she used her car to rear end his truck again. The impact pushed his car into another vehicle. No injuries were reported. Lawrence, according to eyewitnesses, fled the scene.