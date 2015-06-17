A Knoxville-based entertainment company has been selected to handle the operations of two Chattanooga venues, the Tivoli Theatre and the Soldier and Sailor Memorial Auditorium.

AC Entertainment, perhaps best-know for the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, will manage and run the performance venues.

The same company also handles operations for Knoxville's historic Tennessee Theatre and its 106 year old neighbor, the Bijou Theatre.

“We are honored to be chosen and extremely excited about the opportunity here in Chattanooga,” said Ashley Capps, AC Entertainment's founder and CEO. “There's already so much vitality and energy in this city, and we're looking forward to being a part of that. We know firsthand how much actively and creatively programmed venues can add to a community.”

Chattanooga opted earlier in 2015 to move the operations of the two auditoriums from city management to a private firm.

AC Entertainment has operated and programmed the historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville since 1996 and help guide the theater through its $30 million renovation in 2003 – 2004.

The theater served as a key factor in downtown Knoxville's transformation into a vital and active city center.

In 2006, then-Mayor Bill Haslam asked AC Entertainment to re-open Knoxville's historic vaudeville-style theater, the Bijou. The Bijou also met with success in its first successful run since in its modern history as a performing arts venue.

The Tivoli opened on March 19, 1921 following two years of construction. Construction cost was close to $1 million--a lavish sum for its day. The Tivoli's interior reflects the Beaux Arts style popular for movie palaces of the 1920s. It seats just over 1,750.