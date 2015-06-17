(NBC News) - Amazon.com, seeking to bolster its efforts to deliver products via drone, says that states and local communities should not be allowed to regulate unmanned aerial systems authorized by federal aviation regulators.

"Uniform federal rules must apply," Paul Misener, the e-commerce retailer's vice president for global public policy, said in written testimony released by a U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee ahead of a Wednesday hearing. "Given the interstate nature of UAS operations, states and localities must not be allowed to regulate UAS that the FAA has authorized, including with respect to airspace, altitude, purpose of operations, performance and operator qualifications." Misener was scheduled to appear Wednesday before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for a hearing on commercial drones.

Amazon is working on a service called Prime Air that will deliver packages of up to 5 pounds to customers in 30 minutes or less using small drones, or "unmanned aerial systems." Misener said rules under consideration by the Federal Aviation Administration must allow for small delivery drones to fly with minimal human involvement, beyond the visual line of sight of a human operator. "Overly prescriptive restrictions are likely to have the unintended effect of stifling innovation and, over time, will fail to offer any corresponding safety benefit as sUAS technology evolves," he said.