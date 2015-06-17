UPDATE: Hiwassee River re-opened after chlorine leak at Olin plant
A chlorine spill at Olin Chemical plant near the Hiwassee River in Charleston Wednesday morning temporarily shut down river traffic.
UPDATE: The Hiwassee River has been re-opened to river traffic, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The measure was taken as a precaution.
Spence tells Channel 3 there is no danger to the public.
Olin is checking their lines and removing chemicals to determine the source of the leak.
No employees were injured.
Olin Chlor Alkali later issued the following statement:
“Earlier today, we experienced an unintended chlorine release at out Charleston Facility. There have been no exposures or injuries among our employees, all of whom are safe and carrying out their duties. We are working closely with Bradley and McMinn County Management Authorities and supporting its measures to ensure the public is not affected, which included temporarily suspending traffic on the Hiwassee River, which has been reopened.”