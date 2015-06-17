UPDATE: The Hiwassee River has been re-opened to river traffic, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a chlorine spill at Olin Chemical near the Hiwassee River in Charleston Wednesday morning temporarily shout down river traffic, according to Troy Spence, Bradley County EMA director.

The measure was taken as a precaution.

Spence tells Channel 3 there is no danger to the public.

Olin is checking their lines and removing chemicals to determine the source of the leak.

No employees were injured.

Olin Chlor Alkali later issued the following statement: