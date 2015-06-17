NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - State officials say a new program will help veterans and active military members find jobs as truck drivers.

Gov. Bill Haslam launched the "Highways for Heroes" program on Tuesday. The program's goal is to help veterans and active military personnel who drove commercial grade vehicles during military service more easily find jobs as commercial truck drivers.

Under legislation passed in 2013, the road skills test may be waived for qualified military personnel applying for a Tennessee commercial driver license, which is required to operate large trucks and buses in the state. Applicants, however, are required to pass the applicable commercial driver license knowledge test.

Qualified active duty military personnel who held a military operator's permit within the past two years are eligible for the basic road skills test waiver.