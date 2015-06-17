Good Wednesday. No big changes to our hot and muggy forecast today, but get ready for some rain to start the weekend.

Today we are looking at similar weather to yesterday. Expect a high of 96 with the heat index at about 100 during the heat of the day. Also like yesterday we will only see one or two stray afternoon storms.

Thursday will see a muggy high of 93 with a few scattered afternoon storms. Expect the same Friday with a high of 92.

A front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The timing of this front has changed a couple of times in the past few days, so I do not have high confidence on the precise timing, but Saturday morning/afternoon is our best bet right now. Rainfall amounts for Saturday look to be about 1/2" with a few isolated areas getting up to an inch. Look for a high Saturday of 92.

Saturday night into Sunday it will clear out a bit. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 93.

The heat and humidity kick back into high gear next week. temps will be in the mid to upper 90s with high humidity and little chance of any rain next week.

For the latest weather info AND the interactive hurricane tracker, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 76

Noon... Mostly Sunny / Muggy, 91