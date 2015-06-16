News
CARTA to offer free rides Thursday
To celebrate something called "Dump the Pump Day" CARTA will be offering free bus rides, Thursday.
Tuesday, June 16th 2015, 11:31 pm EDT by
Thursday, CARTA will be one of more than a hundred public transit systems around the nation advertising potential savings by taking the bus. CARTA's communication manager says most people still spend more than 50-dollars a month on gas.
The one-way fare for an adult is a dollar-fifty per bus ride A one month pass for unlimited use is 50-dollars.
Give CARTA a try for free this Thursday.