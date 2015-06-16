News
UPDATE: McMinn County man drowns at former quarry in McMinn County
McMinn County emergency units are investing a drowning at the Blue Cove Hideaway near Riceville.
Tuesday, June 16th 2015, 9:27 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 16th 2015, 10:57 pm EDT
The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is investing a drowning at the Blue Cove Quarry near Riceville.
Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3, 31-year old Warren McLean Dougherty of McMinn County died after jumping into the water from a significant height. After a few hours searching crews were able to recover Dougherty's body from the former rock quarry.
