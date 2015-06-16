Thousands of Georgia families can now register for medical marijuana cards thanks to a new law.









After more than a year of fighting, a number of families pushed lawmakers to legalize cannabis oil. The oil helps those suffering from a variety of illnesses.









Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health unveiled its low THC oil registry, a secure database of people authorized to have cannabis oil. It opens the door to a new treatment option for many North Georgia families.









There was much celebration when Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed the medical marijuana law in April.









"It was a major deal," says Sarah Callaway. "It was one of those, 'Is this really happening?' type things."









Chatsworth mom Sarah Callaway is one of the parents who fought to make cannabis oil legal.









"Over the past two, two and half years all of the parents have lobbied together as one," says Callaway.









Callaway's daughter, 22-month-old Greylynn, was diagnosed with infantile spasms not long after birth.









"Infantile spasms are the worst type of seizure you can have. They don't look bad like the others but they are the most damaging to the brain," she says.









They tried steroids and multiple drugs, which had debilitating side effects. Cannabis oil could 'calm' Greylynn's brain.









"We've seen a lot of cognitive function improvement. Several children are purposefully speaking words," says Callaway.









The low THC oil registry permits card holders to have oil that contains less than .3 percent of THC, the part of the plant that gives you a high.









To join the database, a patient must consult with their doctor about the possibility of obtaining a membership card.









They must have lived in Georgia for at least one calendar year, or be less than one year old, and be suffering from one of eight conditions including cancer, seizure disorders, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Sickle Cell disease, Crohn's disease and Mitochondrial disease.









Callaway says she just wants to improve her daughter's quality of life.









"I'm very hopeful for her physical mobility and just that cognitive function of when I'm talking to her she looks at me and she knows that I'm here and she talks back," says Callaway.









Callaway is going to her daughter's doctor in Atlanta Thursday to inquire about getting a card.









Again, only doctors can recommend a patient receive a medical marijuana card, which would allow them to possess 20 fluid ounces of low THC oil.









The card costs $25 and is good for two years.









For more information on the card, click

.