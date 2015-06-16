UPDATE: Former Sen. Baker's Huntsville estate auctioned for $701K
HUNTSVILLE, TN (AP) - An auction company says the massive Huntsville estate of former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker has sold for $701,000.
Furrow Auction Company told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1THNUY9) that the property sold on Saturday to an unnamed buyer.
The 11.5-acre estate included a 6,000-square foot main house, a 2,000-square-foot guest house, a swimming pool, and tennis courts. More than 300 items were auctioned from the estate, including furniture, art and a golf cart.
Baker served 18 years in the U.S. Senate, including time as Senate Majority Leader, before serving as the chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan and the ambassador to Japan for President George W. Bush. Baker died in 2014 at the age of 88.
Many famous people have visited the estate, including former President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy.
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com