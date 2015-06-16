UPDATE:

HUNTSVILLE, TN (AP) - An auction company says the massive Huntsville estate of former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker has sold for $701,000.

Furrow Auction Company told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1THNUY9) that the property sold on Saturday to an unnamed buyer.

The 11.5-acre estate included a 6,000-square foot main house, a 2,000-square-foot guest house, a swimming pool, and tennis courts. More than 300 items were auctioned from the estate, including furniture, art and a golf cart.

Baker served 18 years in the U.S. Senate, including time as Senate Majority Leader, before serving as the chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan and the ambassador to Japan for President George W. Bush. Baker died in 2014 at the age of 88.

Many famous people have visited the estate, including former President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

PREVIOUS STORY:

The massive Huntsville estate of former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker is going up for auction.









The Tennessean reports (

) Furrow Auction Co. will hold an auction on Saturday for the 11.5-acre estate and much of its contents.









Baker served 18 years in the U.S. Senate, including time as Senate Majority Leader, before serving as the chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan and the ambassador to Japan for President George W. Bush. Baker died in 2014 at the age of 88.









The auction company says Baker expanded the main house on the property to over 6,000 square feet in the 1980s. A 2,000-square-foot guest house and its 2.8 acres are also up for sale.









More than 300 items, including furniture, art and a golf cart will be included in the auction.









Information from: The Tennessean,









Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.







