An East Ridge woman is facing child abuse and neglect charges after a welfare check uncovered “unlivable conditions” inside her extended stay motel room.









Police were dispatched to the Superior Creek Lodge on Monday to assist Child Protective Services. Officers arrived to find filthy conditions inside the motel room where Desanta Darlene Duckett and her three children were staying.









According to court records, officers found days worth of dirty diapers, molded food, bugs and a dirty mattress without sheets. Police also noted there was no food in the residence during the investigation. This was not the first time CPS visited the location to check on Duckett and her children.









Duckett was charged with three counts of child abuse and neglect. She was also charged with disorderly conduct after officers say she became aggressive and attempted to interfere with the investigation.



