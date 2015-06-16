Even after a North Georgia teen lost his battle with cancer, his family continues the fight. Cameron Scroggins' family is determined not to let his memory fade.









Cameron was like any other teenager, full of life and energy. But life dealt him a devastating blow. The North Georgia teen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and he relapsed four times. "It was like an out of body experience. You never want to hear or imagine your child is going to die," says Trina, Cameron's mom.









During the painful fight, Trina says they turned to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment. Trina says, "I didn't worry for anything. If I needed socks, they would get it for us. They didn't let us worry for nothing at all."









That made a very difficult journey, and the reality of the situation, a bit easier. "When we left St. Jude, they told him he just had a matter of days and he was okay with that. He had said, 'God had a bigger purpose for me' ", explains Trina.









She says Cameron was at peace. He came home and in December 2013, the family celebrated Christmas early. It was just a few days later that Cameron lost his battle with cancer, but not before making his family promise not to grieve and not to give up on helping other children with cancer. Trina says, "We had to make sure, at the end of the day, other families didn't suffer like we did and he wanted childhood cancer awareness out there."









Cameron left a lasting impact on the fight against childhood cancer. Cameron's story has encouraged others to join the life saving bone marrow registry. Trina is determined not to let his memory or mission in life fade. She supports fundraisers in Cameron's name and she wants to help make sure the doors of St.Jude are always open to other families in need. "They are God's gift. You don't realize how catastrophic cancer is and the treatment is to take that burden off you. How am I going to support my family? They are amazing", says Trina.











