Tickets for Home Grown Tasting event still available
Tickets are still available for the Home Grown Tasting event at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank this week.
Tuesday, June 16th 2015, 11:03 am EDT by
Thursday, June 18, Rebecca Barron, Executive Chef at St. John's Restaurant, will give a food demonstration to show how to prepare an heirloom tomato panzanella salad.
Attendees will be treated to wine and a small plate of the demonstrated salad. You'll also get an update on what is going on at the Food Bank and the Harvested Here Food Hub while everyone enjoys their tasty treats.
Tickets are just $25 each and only a limited number are available online.
What: Home Grown Tasting
When: June 18, 2015
Time: 6:30-8pm
Where: CAFB Garden Pavilion, behind food bank.