By TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee is asking a federal appeals court to throw out a class-action lawsuit that claims the state left thousands of TennCare applicants in indefinite limbo, with their applications neither approved nor rejected.

In a brief to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for Tennessee say the original plaintiffs already have enrolled in TennCare, with the state's help. They argue that because their grievances were resolved, the case shouldn't have been certified as a class action.

They also say the problems the original plaintiffs faced have been fixed.

Attorneys for the TennCare applicants counter that about 100 people a day are still complaining that their applications aren't being processed in a timely manner.

Oral arguments in the case take place Thursday in Cincinnati.