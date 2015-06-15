

“We had all stayed up drinking moonshine all night and next thing you know a bunch of people in tight shorts started running by,” said Red, the leader of the group they call the “Bailey Road Pickers.”



The first runners that passed by thought this was a planned part of the race. One runner was quoted as saying, “I thought they were in costume until I got closer and realized that there were no costumes.”



This notorious gang of talented moon-shiners and musicians is well-known by the local residents. “That's the fellars what run off with my overalls and my pickup shackled up with a load of 100 proof mash ready to make a run to Atlanta. Dagnab 'em,” said a man that goes by “Harry.”



April Cantrell, was the passerby who was able to record video and snap photos at a safe distance across the street. While, her photos may look innocent enough, she was able to capture an abduction where runner, “Ollie,” was barely able to escape the clutches of one of the gang members. The video also captures the Bailey Road Pickers heckling runners. They seemed attracted to the runners wearing blue, as they mentioned blue shoes and the attempted abduction, the runner had a blue shirt.