A registered sex offender was arrested at Riverbend for violating the rules of the sex offender registry.

James Romeros, 50, was arrested Saturday while at the festival.

According to court documents, Romeros was told by an officer he could not attend Riverbend because it is within 1,000 feet of a park. Romeros is on the state's sex offender registry after facing an aggravated sexual battery charge against a nine year-old girl in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

As a registered sex offender, Romeros is not allowed to be near a park.

On Saturday the officer who instructed Romeros not to attend Riverbend noticed him at the festival while working undercover. The officer arrested Romeros and charged him with violating the sex offender registry.