Undercover prostitution sting nets 2 arrests
Two men were arrested Saturday as a part of an undercover operation; both were charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school.
Monday, June 15th 2015, 2:04 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 15th 2015, 2:46 pm EDT
Chattanooga police made two arrests Saturday as a part of an undercover operation.
Perry Crawford, 63, was arrested near Clifton Hills Elementary School and charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school. According to court records, Crawford agreed to pay $30 for sex acts, not knowing he was making a deal with an undercover police officer.
A few hours later, police arrested David Pritchett, 70, on the same charge. Pritchett was arrested near Eastside Elementary School.
Both men are scheduled to appear in front of a judge on July 6.