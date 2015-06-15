Chattanooga police made two arrests Saturday as a part of an undercover operation.

Perry Crawford, 63, was arrested near Clifton Hills Elementary School and charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school. According to court records, Crawford agreed to pay $30 for sex acts, not knowing he was making a deal with an undercover police officer.

A few hours later, police arrested David Pritchett, 70, on the same charge. Pritchett was arrested near Eastside Elementary School.