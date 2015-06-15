A 35-year-old Alabama man fell over 40 feet to his death Sunday evening at an Alabama state park.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said in a news release that Stanley Edward Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Tom Wilson.

Kirby fell in Bucks Pocket State Park, in Grove Oak, AL Sunday evening about 6:30pm.

Officials from the State Park Services and Air Evac Helicopter from Huntsville attempt to reach Kirby.

Harris called the accident “tragic” and said “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family members.”