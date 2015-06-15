For the first time in six years, Erlanger North Hospital in Red Bank is admitting medical and surgical patients. The facility has reopened twelve in-patient beds, after discontinuing the practice in 2009 because of low admissions. The services will be provided to patients with non-traumatic injuries, and emergency room functions will be available around the clock, seven days a week.









The re-dedication of the Red Bank facility will help Erlanger's downtown campus, which is often at full capacity. Erlanger North will offer outpatient services including lab work, imaging, sleep center studies, Children's Hospital therapy services, pulmonary rehabilitation, physician specialty appointments, and an inpatient seniors' program.



