Erlanger North celebrates return of hospital services to Red Bank
Monday, June 15th 2015, 12:54 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 15th 2015, 1:21 pm EDT
For the first time in six years, Erlanger North Hospital in Red Bank is admitting medical and surgical patients. The facility has reopened twelve in-patient beds, after discontinuing the practice in 2009 because of low admissions. The services will be provided to patients with non-traumatic injuries, and emergency room functions will be available around the clock, seven days a week.
The re-dedication of the Red Bank facility will help Erlanger's downtown campus, which is often at full capacity. Erlanger North will offer outpatient services including lab work, imaging, sleep center studies, Children's Hospital therapy services, pulmonary rehabilitation, physician specialty appointments, and an inpatient seniors' program.
A re-dedication celebration was held Sunday, drawing a large crowd for children's activities and tours of the hospital campus. Red Bank Mayor John Roberts said the hospital services would provide a big boost for Red Bank. Dr. Phillip Jackson is serving as CEO of Erlanger North.