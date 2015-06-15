Chattanooga firefighters came to the rescue of another group of animals in need after a kitten was found in a storm drain Sunday.

A person with St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Pine Street asked CFD firefighters if they could help get some cats out of a storm drain near the church.

Captain Evan Rose agreed to try and after chasing the cats back and forth between two different storm drains, they had to give up.

The firefighters were called again and asked to try a rescue again after church concluded that morning.

The mother cat was found dead, but one of her kittens was still alive in the storm drain.

The firefighters used a search cam, and located the kitten about 30 feet up the pipe.

Captain Rose said they tried to coax the kitten to come their way, and tried to bribe it with food, but nothing worked.

The firefighters used their air tanks and opened the valves quickly to make some noise, which scared the kitten in the direction of Firefighter Stephanie George, who was down in the storm drain and caught the kitten.

George safely removed the kitten from the storm drain and handed it off to Cassandra Lynch, a vet tech that planned to take the kitten to McKamey Animal Center Monday.