A Florida man says he snapped a picture that's truly "only in Florida" — of a raccoon riding on top of an alligator.

Richard Jones told WFTV took the photo while he and his family walked along the Oklawaha River in the Ocala National Forest.

Jones said the raccoon must have been startled by the family, and hopped on top of the alligator near the river's bank.

"I snapped a lucky picture right when the gator slipped into the water and before the raccoon jumped off and scurried away. Without the context you'd think the raccoon was hitching a ride across the river.