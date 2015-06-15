MANCHESTER, TN (AP) - Officials say a 47-year-old man has died after collapsing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1QZYTIf) reports the man, who hasn't been identified, collapsed Friday in the event's main area - known as Centeroo - and was helped by a medical team within minutes. The man was cared for on-site and transported to a local hospital where he died.

Festival officials said his death appeared to be related to a pre-existing cardiac issue.

Officials say is the 12th death at Bonnaroo in the festival's 14-year history. Officials reported no other major medical incidents at this year's festival.

