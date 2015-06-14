News
Fire at Red Bank High School
Fire fighters were called to Red Bank High School around 5:30pm on Sunday.
Sunday, June 14th 2015, 9:25 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 15th 2015, 12:10 pm EDT
The Red Bank Fire Department is investigating the source of a fire this afternoon at a local school.
There, they found heavy smoke coming out of the ROTC building. Officials found smoke in the hallway of that building coming from the motor of a water cooler.
There was only minimal damage to the building. No other information has been released at this time.