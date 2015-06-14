ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Byron Buxton went 0 for 4 in his major league debut, but scored the winning run in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.









Buxton reached on a fielder's choice and scored from first base one out later on Eddie Rosario's double to center.









Casey Fien (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings and Glen Perkins pitched a perfect ninth for his American League-leading 22nd save as the Twins snapped a five-game losing streak.









Eduardo Escobar opened the ninth with a double to left field, and the 21-year-old Buxton - selected No. 2 in the 2012 draft - bunted back to Shawn Tolleson (1-1), who threw out Escobar at third base.









Joey Gallo and Leonys Martin homered for Texas.









The Twins' Brian Dozier opened the game with a home run, his 10th career leadoff shot and third this season.















