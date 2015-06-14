News
Heat safety information
With highs in the 90s and heat index values near 100º the next few days, please stay safe if you work or play outdoors. Here are some links to heat safety tips and information.http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/brochures/heatwave.pdfhttp://www.srh.noaa.gov/news/display_cmsstory.php?wfo=mrxstoryid=98696source=0Connect with the WRCB weather app for the latest conditions.
Sunday, June 14th 2015, 3:29 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 14th 2015, 3:37 pm EDT
With highs in the 90s and heat index values near 100º the next few days, it can be dangerous to be outdoors if you over-exert yourself. Please stay safe. Here are some links to heat safety tips and information.
Connect with the WRCB weather app for the latest conditions.