LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a construction worker from Tennessee was killed in a trench collapse in Kentucky.

According to The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/1L5rlqx ), officials said 19-year-old Jonathon Moore, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee, died Thursday when dirt and debris caved in on him as he worked in a trench in southwestern Jefferson County in Kentucky. Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll said Moore died of traumatic asphyxia and blunt force impact injuries.

Another construction worker was also trapped from the waist down in the trench but survived the collapse and was rescued.

Officials said the workers were in the trench digging sewer lines when a heavy heap of shifted dirt and concrete on the trench's edge gave way.

The newspaper reports the men worked for LeFevre Construction, based in Jackson, Tennessee.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com